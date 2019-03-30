American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV Sells 238 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.4% of American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,656,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,255,000 after purchasing an additional 821,647 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,141,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,819,000 after purchasing an additional 44,457 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,896,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,630,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,073,000 after purchasing an additional 154,279 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.87.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $101.23 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $26.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, insider Peter Scher sold 18,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,961,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $599,310.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,569.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,110. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

