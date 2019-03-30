American Century Companies Inc. Has $502.08 Million Stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,668,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,607 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up about 0.6% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $502,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total transaction of $2,008,754.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $324.86 per share, with a total value of $9,745,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,897.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BIIB opened at $236.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $216.12 and a 1-year high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 28.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer set a $372.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Guggenheim set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $394.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.04.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

