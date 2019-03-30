American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,904,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,119,961 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.26% of Weyerhaeuser worth $369,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,333,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,461 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 355,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $38.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

In related news, insider Russell S. Hagen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $210,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

