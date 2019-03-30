AMERCO (UHAL) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $371.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.84. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $316.00 and a 52-week high of $387.95.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $919.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.87 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 10.02%. AMERCO’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

In related news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 86 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.20, for a total value of $32,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMERCO by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,214,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,572,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Surevest Inc. bought a new position in AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AMERCO by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.