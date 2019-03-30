Amber Road (AMBR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Amber Road, Inc. operates as a provider of on-demand Global Trade Management solutions. It offers import and export, global logistics, and trade agreement management solutions worldwide. The Company’s solutions include Enterprise-Class Software, Trade Content, Supply Chain Network, Flexible Technology and SaaS Delivery. It offers its solution to enterprises in various industries, including chemical/pharmaceutical, high technology/electronics, industrial/manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, and retail/apparel through a software-as-a-service model. Amber Road, Inc. is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amber Road from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

NYSE:AMBR opened at $8.67 on Thursday. Amber Road has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $246.29 million, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Amber Road had a negative net margin of 12.46% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amber Road will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amber Road news, CFO Thomas E. Conway sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $174,078.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,089.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Preuninger sold 41,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $395,235.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,713,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,299,464.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Amber Road by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Amber Road by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Amber Road in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Amber Road by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Amber Road in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Amber Road Company Profile

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

