Ambarella (AMBA) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ambarella from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of AMBA opened at $43.20 on Friday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 6,320 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $260,889.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 3,700 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $159,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $855,021. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 32.4% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Ambarella by 6.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ambarella by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.