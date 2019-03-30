Amalgamated Bank Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.51 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Boston Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.19.

BXP opened at $133.88 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.84 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.72). Boston Properties had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $651.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $267,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

