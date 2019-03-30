Amalgamated Bank Has $2.05 Million Stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 447.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 65,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 4.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 27,910 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ABIOMED from $496.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.00.

In other ABIOMED news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.49, for a total transaction of $2,091,697.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,421,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David M. Weber sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $8,435,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,882,607.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,515,812. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $285.59 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.17 and a 1-year high of $459.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $200.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

