Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 370.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $136,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,820.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 9,527 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total transaction of $1,331,874.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,568,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,879. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Buckingham Research set a $133.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Longbow Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $136.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.41 and a 12 month high of $158.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

