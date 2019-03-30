Altice USA (ATUS) versus Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) Head to Head Comparison

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) and Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Altice USA and Hemisphere Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altice USA 0.20% 1.59% 0.19% Hemisphere Media Group -7.42% -4.73% -2.20%

42.0% of Altice USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Hemisphere Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of Altice USA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.9% of Hemisphere Media Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Altice USA has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hemisphere Media Group has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altice USA and Hemisphere Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altice USA $9.57 billion 1.57 $18.83 million $0.08 268.50 Hemisphere Media Group $147.08 million 3.78 -$10.91 million N/A N/A

Altice USA has higher revenue and earnings than Hemisphere Media Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Altice USA and Hemisphere Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altice USA 0 2 13 1 2.94 Hemisphere Media Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Altice USA currently has a consensus target price of $25.27, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Hemisphere Media Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.57%. Given Hemisphere Media Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hemisphere Media Group is more favorable than Altice USA.

Summary

Altice USA beats Hemisphere Media Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company also offers wireless routers and Internet security software; and pay television services, which include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks, and advanced digital pay television services, such as video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view. In addition, it provides Ethernet, data transport, IP-based virtual private networks, Internet access, and telephony services; hosted telephony, managed Wi-Fi, managed desktop and server backup services; managed collaboration services, including audio and Web conferencing; managed services, including business e-mail, hosted private branch exchange, Web space storage, and network security monitoring; data-driven television, digital, and other multi-platform advertising services; and data-driven and audience-based advertising solutions. Further, the company operates local news channels, as well as traffic and weather channels; News12.com, a destination for local news on the Web; and News 12, a mobile application, as well as provides technical operating services comprising dispatch, customer installations, disconnects, service changes, customer service visits, outside plant maintenance service, and design and construction services for HFC and FTTH infrastructure. It provides communications and video services under Optimum and Suddenlink brand names. Altice USA, Inc. is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc., the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico. The company also operates WAPA America, a cable television network that serves approximately 4.4 million subscribers in the United States; and Pasiones, a cable television network that offers telenovelas and serialized dramas to approximately 4.4 million subscribers in the United States and approximately 16.0 million subscribers in Latin America. In addition, it operates Centroamerica TV, a cable television network that offers news and entertainment, and soccer programming to approximately 4.3 million subscribers in the United States; and Television Dominicana, a cable television network that provides news and entertainment to approximately 2.3 million subscribers in the United States. Further, the company distributes content to broadcast and cable television networks; and OTT and SVOD platforms in Latin America. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

