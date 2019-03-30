Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2,211.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,055 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $45,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,594,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,902,000 after buying an additional 20,063,435 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,359,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,457,000 after buying an additional 10,858,432 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9,165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,226,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after buying an additional 2,202,276 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,707,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,551,000 after buying an additional 1,574,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,669,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,074,000 after buying an additional 1,469,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $80.59 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $75.77 and a twelve month high of $107.25. The company has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 439.07% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.48.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $37,852.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,852.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,248,436.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,312 shares in the company, valued at $7,374,447.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,290. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

