Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.05 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) will post sales of $111.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.10 million and the lowest is $111.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $102.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $458.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $457.00 million to $459.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $495.35 million, with estimates ranging from $489.00 million to $501.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.40 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on AOSL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOSL stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. 359,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,900. The company has a market capitalization of $259.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.30.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

