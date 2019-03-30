AllSafe Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $169,178.00 and $7,181.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000576 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000149 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00002273 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

SAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,185,509 coins and its circulating supply is 7,180,509 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

