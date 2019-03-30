Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) Receives $46.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 4,072.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,049,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,625 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 24,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNT opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $47.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $873.50 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

