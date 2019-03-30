AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) Stake Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 85,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

AB stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $31.42.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $804.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 17.10%. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 95.88%.

In other news, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $542,763.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,020 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/alliancebernstein-holding-lp-ab-stake-lessened-by-raymond-james-associates.html.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.