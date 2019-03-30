Alio Gold Inc (ALO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,947 shares, a decrease of 1.2% from the February 28th total of 919,385 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,015 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several brokerages have commented on ALO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alio Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Alio Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ALO opened at $0.72 on Friday. Alio Gold has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.02 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alio Gold during the third quarter worth about $189,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Alio Gold by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,204,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 354,250 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Alio Gold by 43.4% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc now owns 1,232,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 372,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alio Gold by 5.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,520,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 82,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Alio Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $4,706,000.

About Alio Gold

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

