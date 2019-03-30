Alfred M. Et Al Rankin Acquires 3,632 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin purchased 3,632 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.49 per share, with a total value of $226,963.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HY opened at $62.36 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 12 month low of $55.88 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $837.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

