Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) Stake Decreased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Alder Biopharmaceuticals were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. BB Biotech AG boosted its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,766,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,352,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,123,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 218,559 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 331,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 200,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,050,000.

A number of research firms have commented on ALDR. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of ALDR stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

