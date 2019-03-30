Albemarle Co. (ALB) Receives $105.66 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.31.

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $78.11 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $71.89 and a 12-month high of $108.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.45 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 20.55%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $96,814.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $249,220.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,305.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,842 shares of company stock worth $728,599. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 16,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

