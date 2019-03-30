ALAX (ALX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.27 Million

ALAX (CURRENCY:ALX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, ALAX has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ALAX has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $156.00 worth of ALAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALAX token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Crex24 and Liquid.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00101736 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00016797 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000528 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000624 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ALAX Token Profile

ALAX (CRYPTO:ALX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 24th, 2018. ALAX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,909,380 tokens. ALAX’s official Twitter account is @ALAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALAX is alax.io . The Reddit community for ALAX is /r/Alaxplatform

Buying and Selling ALAX

ALAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Crex24 and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

