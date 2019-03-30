Airbus (AIR) PT Set at €134.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AIR. Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €126.83 ($147.48).

Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

