AGNC Investment (AGNC) Research Coverage Started at Nomura

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AGNC Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGNC Investment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AGNC Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.60.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.98%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.