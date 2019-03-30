Agilysys (AGYS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

“We note the recent acquisition of Micros by Oracle creating some opportunity to grab share.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Maxim Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Agilysys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,384. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $21.38.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%.

In other news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith M. Kolerus sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $42,932.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,636.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,022 shares of company stock valued at $568,641. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 34,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

