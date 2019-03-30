Aeon (AEON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.04 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Aeon has a total market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $2,369.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00007784 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.01311322 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00013733 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.