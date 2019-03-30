Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (AGLE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGLE shares. ValuEngine lowered Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 499,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.07. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 870.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 158,918 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after buying an additional 206,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after buying an additional 55,193 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 74,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

