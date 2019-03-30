Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,069,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $240,885,000 after buying an additional 1,651,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,969,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $184,040,000 after buying an additional 823,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,837,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $107,757,000 after buying an additional 3,311,157 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,038,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,019,000 after buying an additional 1,071,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,634,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,551,000 after buying an additional 407,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 3.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 37.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,081.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ahmed Yahia sold 51,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,228,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,968.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,423,166 shares of company stock valued at $829,270,489 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

