Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 763 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 327,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 62,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group to $150.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.45.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $122.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $154.58.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 26.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 500 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.69 per share, for a total transaction of $62,845.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 12,361 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $1,514,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,537,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

