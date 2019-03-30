Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $218,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,529,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,479,000 after acquiring an additional 987,103 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 9,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $135.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $161.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.36.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

