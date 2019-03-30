Advisor Group Inc. Has $316,000 Holdings in Torchmark Co. (TMK)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Torchmark were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Torchmark by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Torchmark by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Torchmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Torchmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

Shares of TMK opened at $81.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. Torchmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $89.62.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Torchmark had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.32%. Torchmark’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Torchmark Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Torchmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Torchmark’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,305,329.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gary L. Coleman sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $1,080,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 662,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,057,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,561 over the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

