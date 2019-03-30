Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $6.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, January 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.53. 6,643,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,327,011. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.