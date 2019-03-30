Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Metlife Inc (MET)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Metlife by 1,052.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Metlife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.06 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.92.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $456,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 2,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $118,583.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,503.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $48.92.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

