Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Invests $529,000 in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,635,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,229,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,249 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 56,635,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,229,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,249 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,100,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,217,000 after purchasing an additional 480,012 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15,525.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,579,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,557,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,413,000 after purchasing an additional 144,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on American Tower from $172.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

In other news, EVP William H. Hess sold 20,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $3,739,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244,430.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,169 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $219,982.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,082.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,253 shares of company stock worth $15,216,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $197.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $133.53 and a 1-year high of $197.33. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 42.05%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Invests $529,000 in American Tower Corp (AMT)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/actinver-wealth-management-inc-invests-529000-in-american-tower-corp-amt.html.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.