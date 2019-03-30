Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Invests $405,000 in Danaher Co. (DHR) Stock

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,738,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,861,338,000 after purchasing an additional 605,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,634,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,499,639,000 after purchasing an additional 207,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $774,743,000 after purchasing an additional 583,194 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Danaher by 10,085.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,863,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,476,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $703,739,000 after purchasing an additional 91,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 97,357 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total transaction of $12,368,233.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,028,314.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 15,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,279,637 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Danaher to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.31.

NYSE:DHR opened at $132.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $132.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

