Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Aon PLC (AON)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in AON by 14,228.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,840,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,464 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AON by 1,875.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $170.70 on Friday. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $134.82 and a 52-week high of $173.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. AON had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut AON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.10.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $214,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 15,068 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total value of $2,603,298.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,268.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,470 shares of company stock valued at $13,468,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

