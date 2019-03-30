Achain (ACT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.49 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, Bitbns, Koinex and Sistemkoin. Achain has a market cap of $12.39 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00404800 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024491 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.01590976 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00240646 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006500 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Achain’s genesis date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,278,785 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Achain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, HitBTC, Kucoin, Sistemkoin, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Koinex, Bitinka, OKEx, Huobi, Coinnest, CoinEgg and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

