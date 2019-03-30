Accenture Plc (ACN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 223,805 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Accenture were worth $29,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.02. 2,742,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,561. The firm has a market cap of $116.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $177.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 10.52%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $311,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,424,021.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $510,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,535.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,581 shares of company stock worth $2,175,910. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Accenture from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Accenture from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Accenture from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.98.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

