Accenture Plc (ACN) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,830,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,217,910 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $963,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $311,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,424,021.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $181,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,910 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $176.02 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $177.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $173.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.98.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

