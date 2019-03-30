Accenture (ACN) Trading 0.4% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) traded up 0.4% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $177.49 and last traded at $175.84. 1,070,199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,955,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.12.

The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.98.

In other news, insider Daniel T. London sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $510,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $296,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,923,194.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,910 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 10,215.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,674,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 115,500.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,222,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $825,602,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1,454.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,876,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,218 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,830,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $963,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,910 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/accenture-acn-trading-0-4-higher-on-better-than-expected-earnings.html.

Accenture Company Profile (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.