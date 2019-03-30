Accenture (ACN) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $173.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.32 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Accenture from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.98.

NYSE:ACN opened at $176.02 on Friday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $132.63 and a 12-month high of $177.49. The company has a market cap of $116.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel T. London sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $510,634.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $311,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,424,021.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,581 shares of company stock worth $2,175,910 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

