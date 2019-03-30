AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Stake Decreased by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,187,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $1,248,436.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,374,447.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,290. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABBV opened at $80.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $75.77 and a 12-month high of $107.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). AbbVie had a net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 439.07%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.48.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

