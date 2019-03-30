$960.17 Million in Sales Expected for Wuhan General Group (China) (BEST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wuhan General Group (China) (NASDAQ:BEST) to announce $960.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Wuhan General Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $942.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $981.51 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wuhan General Group will report full-year sales of $5.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $7.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wuhan General Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wuhan General Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

BEST opened at $5.23 on Friday. Wuhan General Group has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $13.54.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

