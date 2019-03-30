$90.53 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will post sales of $90.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.70 million and the lowest is $90.18 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $86.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $373.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $372.60 million to $374.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $389.98 million, with estimates ranging from $386.10 million to $396.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.83 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 28.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Sandler O’Neill raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director James P. Dunigan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Giovinazzi sold 7,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $192,528.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,208.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 971,668 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 99.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,339 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 39,463 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 60.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 86.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,895,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $218,380,000 after acquiring an additional 343,516 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFS stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 204,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,089. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.55%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts.

