8,897 Shares in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Purchased by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 89,775,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,587,000 after purchasing an additional 65,517,025 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 38,512,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337,098 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4,415.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,790,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307,608 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,820,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,166,000 after purchasing an additional 180,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 15,545,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,097,000 after purchasing an additional 839,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $239.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/8897-shares-in-wells-fargo-co-wfc-purchased-by-wellington-shields-co-llc.html.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.