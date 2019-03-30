$81.20 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) will announce $81.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.50 million. DHT reported sales of $46.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $275.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.79 million to $297.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $383.00 million, with estimates ranging from $308.66 million to $446.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). DHT had a negative net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHT. DNB Markets downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded DHT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of DHT by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $636.02 million, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.54. DHT has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

