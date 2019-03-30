79,777 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 79,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,523,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,423 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,788,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2,108.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,134,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,614 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,443,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,046,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.97. 21,277,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,598,711. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

