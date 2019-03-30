745 Shares in Tesla Inc (TSLA) Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 745 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 39.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 833.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,026 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after buying an additional 141,997 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,106,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $292,840,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $122,000. 59.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 306,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,055,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.10, for a total value of $306,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,740 shares of company stock worth $30,641,888. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. JMP Securities set a $408.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.61.

TSLA opened at $279.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of -48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $244.59 and a 12 month high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.93. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.04) EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 119.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

