$6.03 Million in Sales Expected for Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) to post $6.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.80 million to $6.25 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $4.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $29.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.64 million to $32.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $42.21 million, with estimates ranging from $31.07 million to $48.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 76.48% and a negative return on equity of 94.30%. The business had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTSO shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine cut Cytosorbents from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cytosorbents from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cytosorbents has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of CTSO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.57. 129,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.32. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Cytosorbents by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

