4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.30 ($0.49) per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $15.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of FOUR opened at GBX 2,460 ($32.14) on Friday. 4imprint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,410 ($31.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $689.59 million and a PE ratio of 19.65.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

FOUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “4imprint Group plc (FOUR) Declares Dividend of GBX 37.30” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/4imprint-group-plc-four-declares-dividend-of-gbx-37-30.html.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.