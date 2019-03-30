41,575 Shares in Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000.

Shares of BATS HSRT opened at $40.38 on Friday.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1185 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

