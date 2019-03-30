3,994,796 Shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,994,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,934,000. Norges Bank owned 1.79% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,398,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,570,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301,272 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,178,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,816,000 after purchasing an additional 691,390 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 726,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,016,000 after purchasing an additional 288,883 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 861,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 273,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,811,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,197,928,000 after acquiring an additional 192,857 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $140.77.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 1.88%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ludwig Hantson sold 3,244 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $310,937.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,444,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 2,000 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,488 shares of company stock worth $873,875. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

